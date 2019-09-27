Chicago Must Pay $3.5M Over Death At School Hoops Game

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel affirmed a jury’s $3.5 million verdict against the Chicago Board of Education on Friday over its liability for a young man’s death at a high school basketball game hosted by a public university. A three-judge panel said the lower court incorrectly rejected five of the six immunities the board asserted in the wrongful death case brought by Pamela Wright-Young, whose son Tyrone Lawson died in a parking-lot shooting after the 2013 game. But immunity did not apply to her claim that the board failed to communicate prior acts of violence at sporting events it sponsored, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS