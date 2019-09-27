Concussion Settlement Judge Disputes Lit Funder's Claims

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement has responded to litigation funder Thrivest's claims she's ignoring a Third Circuit ruling that partially overturned an earlier decision of hers, defending her actions but nonetheless directing the claims administrator to look into the episode. In a brief, three-page notice filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said that she and claims administrator BrownGreer PLC have in fact "followed the Third Circuit's holding," but said she'd have BrownGreer look into the communications to players covered by the settlement that sparked the row. The dispute has been simmering for months but appeared to...

