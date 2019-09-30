Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Wins Bids To End FCA Suits Targeting Eli Lilly, Bayer

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government’s interest in conserving resources is a good enough reason for the U.S. Department of Justice to torpedo whistleblower False Claims Act suits, a Texas federal judge has ruled in axing FCA cases accusing Eli Lilly and Bayer of funneling kickbacks to doctors.

U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III on Friday granted the DOJ's motions to dismiss a pair of suits from affiliates of the National Healthcare Analysis Group, which specializes in bringing FCA suits. The suits accused Eli Lilly and Co. Inc. and Bayer Corp. of improperly encouraging doctors to write prescriptions by supplying free nursing services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies