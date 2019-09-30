AstraZeneca Hit With Another Seroquel XR Pay-For-Delay Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A pension fund for construction workers is suing AstraZeneca, Handa Pharmaceuticals LLC and Par Pharmaceutical Inc. in New York federal court for allegedly running a pay-for-delay scheme preventing cheaper generic versions of the antipsychotic Seroquel XR from entering the market, mirroring a suit brought by a drug distributor. The Welfare Plan of the International Union of Operating Engineers Locals asserted in its proposed class action Friday that AstraZeneca paid off Handa in 2011 to drop a patent fight and shelve its plan to launch a generic version of Seroquel XR for five years. The agreement was struck after Handa sought federal regulatory approval in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS