Real Estate Rumors: Nightingale, Xenia, Meridian

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Nightingale Group and Wafra Capital Partners is buying the leasehold at a Wall Street property from Zurich Insurance Group for $570 million, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The venture is buying the leasehold at 111 Wall St., a 1.1 million-square-foot, 24-story tower, and the companies are seeking $445 million in financing, according to the report. Florida real estate investment trust Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is seeking to sell seven Kimpton hotels located in three U.S. markets and could get $500 million with a sale of the portfolio, Bloomberg reported...

