Drug Cos. Push 6th Circ. To Disqualify Opioid MDL Judge

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Drug distributors on Tuesday asked the Sixth Circuit to disqualify the Ohio federal judge supervising multidistrict opioid litigation based on perceived bias, a dramatic request that comes three weeks before a milestone trial. Tuesday’s move closely follows last week’s refusal by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster to voluntarily bow out of the MDL, which is hurtling toward its first bellwether trial on Oct. 21. “Judge Polster has failed to maintain the appearance of impartiality,” the distributors wrote in Tuesday’s petition. The petition cited “repeated comments that convey his prejudgment of the merits and his pursuit of a personal mission apart...

