Samsung's Proposed Deal In Plasma TV Suit 'Unfair': Judge

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shot down Samsung's attempt to settle a proposed class action claiming it sold defective plasma TVs and failed to make replacement parts available, saying the suit's lack of notice to the class, "onerous" objection requirements and lack of any payout except to the attorneys and named plaintiffs make the deal "unfair" and unreasonable. U.S. District Judge William Alsup heavily criticized the deal in an order Sunday, saying it was clear from the proposed settlement that Samsung Electronics America Inc.'s aim is to keep settlement class members who are shortchanged by this deal from even learning about...

