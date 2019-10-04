NY Pay Frequency Ruling May Expand Employer Liability

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The First Judicial Department of New York’s Appellate Division, issued a significant wage-and-hour decision on Sept. 10 that will require employers to reevaluate their frequency-of-pay practices and policies. In Vega v. CM & Associates Construction Management LLC[1], the Appellate Division held that manual workers who were paid in full, but on a biweekly or later basis, had a private a right of action and could recover liquidated damages because their employer failed to pay them on a weekly basis, as required under the New York Labor Law. Frequency of Pay and Manual Workers Under New York Law Labor Law Section 191(1)(a)...

