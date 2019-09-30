'Cyber Hunt' Bill Targeting Ransomware Clears Senate

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan bill meant to better shield state and local entities from the growing threat of ransomware crimes by beefing up so-called cyber hunt teams and more quickly fixing the damage done by an attack. Introduced by Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and pushed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the bill would authorize the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to maintain and strengthen incident response teams to help protect organizations like school districts from cyberthreats and restore the functionality of private or public infrastructure if an attack occurs. The Senate unanimously passed...

