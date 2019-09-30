Spanish Piping Co. Hit With $31M Verdict For False Ads

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday found that Spanish pipe manufacturer Ulma Piping owes roughly $31 million to a pair of American pipe makers for undercutting their business by falsely advertising its oil pipeline parts as being strengthened by heat treatment. After deliberating for less than a day following a nine-day trial, the Houston jury returned with a verdict entirely in favor of plaintiffs Boltex Manufacturing Co. LP and Weldbend Corp., finding that Spanish cooperative Ulma Piping and its U.S. unit had falsely advertised its carbon steel flanges in violation of the Lanham Act. Ulma falsely stated that its flanges met...

