Texas Panel Sides With Gas Co. In Suit Over Cattle Deaths

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A jury verdict in favor of ranchers who claimed a leaky gas pipeline killed several cattle must be wiped out because it rested on speculative testimony from an expert who failed to rule out other possible causes, a Texas appellate court has held. In an opinion issued Friday, the Twelfth Court of Appeals issued a ruling knocking out the $89,700 jury verdict in favor of Thomas and Heather Hall. The court agreed with pipeline operator American Midstream Gas Solutions that the testimony of the Halls’ expert should never have been admitted. The Halls’ veterinarian, Dr. David Corley, failed to rule out...

