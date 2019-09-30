TerraForm, Investors Agree To Reduce Settlement To $49M

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Investors in TerraForm Global Inc. said they've reached an agreement with the renewable energy power plant company to settle securities claims for $48.75 million rather than the $57 million they'd previously agreed to. Approval of the new deal would end class claims that TerraForm, a yield co of SunEdison Inc., misled investors about letting the now-bankrupt SunEdison try to use TerraForm's money to stave off its own financial decline. A $57 million settlement that was presented to a New York federal judge in December 2017 landed in hot water last year after investors who accounted for more than 5% of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS