BofA Takes Aim At Calif. Mortgage Escrow Interest Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA has mounted a full-court press in California federal court to shut down a proposed class action accusing it of ignoring a state-law requirement to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts, arguing that federal preemption is still fatal to the case after its trip to the Ninth Circuit. In filings on Friday, Bank of America urged U.S. District Judge George Wu to deny class certification and grant it summary judgment on the claims brought by Donald Lusnak, who is suing on behalf of a putative class of California mortgage customers whom the bank allegedly stiffed on escrow interest...

