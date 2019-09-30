3rd Circ. Lets Crystallex Resume Bid To Seize Citgo Shares

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday lifted a stay of Delaware federal court litigation between Crystallex International Corp. and Venezuela, paving the way for the Canadian miner to seize shares in Citgo's parent company. It’s a move the Latin American country has said might hamper its economic recovery. Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro offered no reasoning as he granted Crystallex's motion. The order came just days after Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, pressed the Third Circuit to take another look at the panel ruling allowing the miner to seize shares of the parent company of Citgo, the U.S. refining unit...

