Calif. Court Affirms $5.5M Verdict In Fatal Auto Collision Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has affirmed a jury's decision to award about $5.5 million in a suit accusing a SuperShuttle driver of partially causing a motorist's death and his wife's severe injuries, saying the verdict was supported by the evidence. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Friday unanimously affirmed the verdict in a wrongful death suit accusing SuperShuttle International Inc. driver Ouramdane Zarour of negligently speeding on a Bay Area freeway and hitting a car driven by John Kim, which had been forced into Zarour's lane after it was rear-ended by a car driven by Melinda Pourtash. The SuperShuttle van...

