Chemical Giants Can't Dodge Ohio PFAS Class Action

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- 3M, Chemours, DuPont and other chemical companies on Monday lost their bid to dodge a firefighter's proposed class action alleging that they knowingly exposed people to a toxic group of substances called PFAS and misled the public about the exposure and the potential harm. The case is one of a growing number of lawsuits targeting chemical companies that manufacture products such as firefighting foam that contain toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. rejected the business' motions for dismissal of firefighter Kevin Hardwick's complaint, saying Hardwick had sufficiently shown his case might have merits up to this...

