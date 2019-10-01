Lloyd's Of London Underwriters Win Concert Stabbing Suit

Law360, London (October 1, 2019, 10:12 PM BST) -- A California federal judge just gave a win to a group of Lloyd's of London underwriters in the United Kingdom, finding that an insurance policy they issued to the organizers of a concert at a Golden State casino excludes claims arising from acts of violence at the event. As a result, U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley declared that the policy's "assault and battery exclusion" bars coverage sought by a man who was stabbed multiple times at a June 2016 event billed as "Summer Jam Festival" at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, located in Northern California. The policy also blocks coverage to...

