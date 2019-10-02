Political Infighting Mires Auto Safety Spectrum Band

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation is stymieing the Federal Communications Commission from opening a valuable piece of the airwaves to new users, and wireless technology advocates are concerned the department shows no sign of lifting the roadblock. FCC officials and wireless experts say that delays on reshaping the 5.9 GHz band are already slowing the rollout of new auto safety and mobile technologies, and the DOT has no results to show from the spectrum-sharing tests on which it pins the delay. To these observers, the pledges to explore spectrum-sharing options seem to be little more than a smokescreen to keep the...

