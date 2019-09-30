DOJ's Broker Investigation Likely Targets Multiple Companies

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed in a federal class action filing Monday that it has issued a Civil Investigative Demand pertaining to potential residential real estate antitrust violations, and a source familiar with the situation told Law360 the department's investigation is likely not limited to a single company. The DOJ made a rare filing Monday in the Western District of Missouri case, Joshua Sitzer and Amy Winger et al. v. The National Association of Realtors et al., one of two parallel class actions alleging brokers nationwide have violated federal antitrust laws by imposing "inflated" buy- and sell-side commissions on sellers....

