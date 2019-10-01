Foot Locker Kicks Shareholder Suit Over Vendor Troubles

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Shoe retailer Foot Locker Inc. has escaped a proposed class action accusing it of hiding the negative financial impact of a shift in its relationships with key vendors after a New York federal judge found the shareholders didn't prove the company had misled them. Investors brought securities fraud claims last year alleging Foot Locker failed to disclose that important vendors like Nike and Adidas were making the move to direct online sales, which in turn diminished the value of Foot Locker's brick-and-mortar stores while also creating pricing competition with those same vendors. But U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly threw out...

