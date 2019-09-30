Vereit, Others Ink $1B Deal To End American Realty Litigation

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Vereit Inc., AR Capital LLC and others have agreed to contribute to a settlement fund of more than $1 billion in order to resolve an investor class action revolving around allegedly shady accounting practices at the real estate business formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties. Investors led by TIAA asked a New York federal court Monday to approve a $1.025 billion proposed settlement package aimed at resolving allegations that ARCP, Vereit's predecessor, inflated a key metric used by real estate investment trusts for measuring income, causing a stock price crash when the truth came out. The deal would see Vereit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS