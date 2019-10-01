Ex-Yahoo Engineer Cops To Hacking Accounts For Sex Pics

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A former Yahoo software engineer on Monday pled guilty to federal charges that he hacked into thousands of Yahoo user accounts in search of private and personal records, mainly sexual images and videos, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a plea agreement entered in California federal court, Reyes Daniel Ruiz, 34, admitted to using his company access to hack into about 6,000 Yahoo accounts, the DOJ said in a statement. In particular, Ruiz, a resident of Tracy, California, targeted accounts belonging to younger women, including his friends and colleagues, prosecutors said. "He made copies of images and videos that...

