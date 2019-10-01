GE Strikes $2.7M Settlement Over Payments From Cuban Co.

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. has agreed to pay the U.S. Department of the Treasury $2.7 million to settle claims that the company violated trade restrictions on businesses with ties to the Cuban government, according to an announcement Tuesday. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control accused three GE subsidiaries of committing more than 250 Cuba economic sanction violations by accepting third-party payments from a blacklisted Cuban mining company on behalf of a Canadian customer. The Treasury Department said public information was available for GE to learn that its Canadian customer had joint ventures with the Cuban government and that there were “obvious sanction...

