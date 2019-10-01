Investors Say 'Attorney-Broker' Ran Real Estate Ponzi Scam

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A man who presented himself as an attorney and broker has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit by two Texas-based real estate investors who allege he ran a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 35 investors out of more than $2 million. Brandon Darnell Williams and Julian Harvey filed the lawsuit in state district court in Harris County on Monday, naming Christopher LuGrand Dawkins and his wife, Fern Carty Dawkins, among the defendants and accusing the couple of operating a massive fraud for personal gain. Williams and Harvey told the court the Dawkinses carried out the fraud using "a series...

