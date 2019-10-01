Billionaire Defends Antics As 'Shock Content' Work Culture

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Alki David vehemently denied sexually harassing or battering a former employee during another belligerent day on the witness stand Tuesday, drawing repeated warnings from a Los Angeles judge while colorfully testifying that his antics were consistent with his media companies' production of "shock content." As he did during testimony last week, David spewed insults at his accuser's attorney, Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg, through apoplectic anger outbursts, only to quickly pivot sometimes and get jurors laughing at off-color humor. Although he was interrupted or admonished by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green dozens of times, David's...

