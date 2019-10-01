Annie Leibovitz Says Univision Swiped Caitlyn Jenner Photos

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz sued Univision Communications Inc. in New York federal court on Tuesday, alleging the Latino-focused media company used her photos of transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner without permission. Leibovitz says Univision used the famous photos of Jenner without permission. Leibovitz, who has taken well-known portraits of celebrities such as John Lennon and the Obama family, said Univision had infringed her copyrights with respect to several photos of Jenner that first appeared in 2015 in Vanity Fair. The widely shared and discussed photos were published when Jenner, who won an Olympic gold medal in decathlon as Bruce Jenner in 1976,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS