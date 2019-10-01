McDonald's Wins 9th Circ. Pay Fight With Franchise Workers

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- McDonald’s Corp. can’t be held liable for wage-and-hour violations allegedly committed by a California franchisee, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding that the fast-food giant didn’t exercise enough control over the workers to be deemed a joint employer. The Ninth Circuit upheld a win Tuesday for McDonald's in a closely watched case seeking to hold the fast-food giant accountable for a franchisee's alleged wage-and-hour violations. A three-judge panel with a partial dissent upheld a 2017 ruling in which U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg nixed claims against McDonald’s after concluding that it didn’t control wages, hours and working conditions at its franchises,...

