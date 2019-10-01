'Varsity Blues' Test Admin Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A former test administrator for a California private school pled guilty in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday for his role in a nationwide scheme to help the children of wealthy parents cheat on college admissions exams. Igor Dvorskiy, who allegedly accepted bribes of up to $10,000 per student in order to allow co-conspirator Mark Riddell to help students cheat on the SAT or ACT, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering as part of the wide-ranging "Varsity Blues" case. Dvorskiy agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and to give up the nearly $150,000 he had made from the scheme in...

