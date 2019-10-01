Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dershowitz Must Turn Over Boies Tape In Defamation Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ordered Alan Dershowitz to hand over a recording of a conversation he had with David Boies, which is at the center of a fight over whether Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP can continue to represent a woman accusing Dershowitz of defamation.

In a two-sentence order that did not elaborate on its reasoning, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Dershowitz will have to turn over the tape to Virginia Giuffre. The Florida woman is accusing the former Harvard law professor of defaming her by calling her a liar and extortionist in response to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®