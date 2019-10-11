Hill Wallack Builds Condo Group With 4 Attys, New Office

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Hill Wallack LLP has bolstered its community associations group with the addition of four attorneys in a new location that builds the firm’s southern New Jersey imprint and expands manpower in a growing practice area, firm leaders said. Gregg A. Shivers, Donald R. Gosnay, George C. Greatrex Jr. and Jennifer Webb — formerly of The Law Offices of Shivers Gosnay & Greatrex LLC — have formed the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, office of Hill Wallack, the firm said in an Oct. 1 announcement. Shivers, Gosnay and Gretrex join as partners, while Webb comes to the firm as an associate. The newcomers,...

