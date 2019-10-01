DC Circ. Throws Out EPA's Ozone Pollution Rule

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Tuesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to protect states that sit downwind from other ozone-polluting states, siding with several East Coast attorneys general who said the agency needed to set stricter emission standards. In a per curiam judgment, the panel threw out the EPA's Close-Out Rule, which did not impose additional emissions requirements on upwind states under the "good neighbor" provision of the Clean Air Act, siding with New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Massachusetts and others. A mid-September ruling by the appellate court that faulted a related rule "foreclosed" the EPA's defense of the Close-Out Rule that...

