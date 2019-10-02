Home Improvement Chain Should Have Settled, Insurer Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer told an Illinois federal court Tuesday that it’s not on the hook for any portion of the $6 million that home improvement store chain Menard Inc. owes for a personal injury lawsuit after the store blew a chance to settle the case for less than $2 million. North American Elite Insurance Co. paid more than $3 million to cover a portion of the verdict in the underlying lawsuit. But it never should have had to pay anything, the company claims, because Menard owed it a duty to reasonably settle the litigation when an offer from the plaintiff was...

