Par Settlement Gets OK In Zetia Generic Delay Case

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Virginia magistrate judge has recommended approval of a settlement between several drug purchasers and Par Pharmaceuticals in a case alleging the company, along with Merck & Co. Inc. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., conspired to delay a generic version of the cholesterol drug Zetia. Under the terms of Tuesday's settlement, a proposed class of direct purchasers would be certified and, while Par would not have to pay any money to the class, the pharmaceutical company has agreed to provide discovery items on an expedited basis. Even though Merck and Glenmark have opposed the certification of the settlement class, U.S. Magistrate Judge...

