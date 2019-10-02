Royal Caribbean Can't Get New Trial Over $3.4M Death Award

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied Royal Caribbean’s bid for a new trial or judgment in its favor following a jury’s $3.4 million verdict over a man’s heart attack death, saying the trial’s medical expert was qualified and there was nothing improper about the proceedings. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga on Tuesday shot down Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s dual motions for either a new trial or for entry of judgment as a matter of law in the cruise line’s favor after the jury found the cruise company largely liable for the death of 70-year-old passenger Richard Puchalski. The company’s...

