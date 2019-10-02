WTO OKs US Tariffs On $7.5B Of EU Goods In Airbus Brawl

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave the U.S. a green light to set duties on nearly $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods in the long-running legal battle over subsidies to Airbus, marking the largest such ruling in the WTO’s history and ratcheting up U.S.-EU trade tensions. The U.S. got a green light Wednesday to set retaliatory duties on nearly $7.5 billion worth of EU goods, after several WTO panels found that the EU illegally subsidized the launch of the Airbus A350 and A380 twin-aisle jets. (AP) With the ruling from the WTO in hand, the Trump administration may move...

