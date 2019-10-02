Simpson Thacher, Fried Frank Guide $2.9B Great Wolf Deal

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Blackstone will buy a 65% controlling stake of Great Wolf Resorts Inc. and link up with current owner Centerbridge in a $2.9 billion venture to jointly own the indoor water-park company, the private equity firms said Wednesday, in a deal built by Simpson Thacher and Fried Frank. A Blackstone Group Inc. real estate group, Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX, and affiliates of Centerbridge Partners LP said the joint venture will build on significant growth over the past four years by Great Wolf, which owns and operates 18 family-oriented entertainment resorts across the United States. Centerbridge has owned Great Wolf Resorts since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS