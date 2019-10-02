Citi Lied To DOJ In Forex Probe, Acquitted Trader Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A former trader acquitted of criminal charges for the alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets sued Citigroup Inc. for $112 million on Wednesday, accusing the bank of lying to the U.S. Department of Justice to save itself during an antitrust investigation. Rohan Ramchandani filed a complaint in New York federal court seeking damages for malicious prosecution. The suit accuses Citi, in order to limit its own legal exposure, of feeding the DOJ misstatements during an investigation into allegations that traders from several major banks colluded to affect daily benchmark rates on the forex spot markets. "While Citi knew that the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS