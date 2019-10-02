JPML Sends Juul Marketing Suits To Calif.

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday sent lawsuits alleging that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to teens and downplayed the risks of nicotine addiction to California federal court, shooting down a proposal to create two MDLs. The JPML consolidated 10 suits, five filed in California federal court, with the others coming from Alabama, Florida and New York, noting in the order that it has been informed of more than 40 suits that could be related. The lawsuits include both potential class actions and individual personal injury cases over allegations that embattled Juul Labs misleads consumers into thinking its product are...

