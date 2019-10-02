Telecom Groups Clash On FCC's Apartment Access Rules

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Telecom industry trade groups Incompas and NCTA squared off this week on how the Federal Communications Commission could better support competitive broadband access for apartment dwellers, clashing on whether exclusive agreements between landlords and providers help or harm consumers. In comments to the FCC made public Tuesday, cable and broadband lobbying group NCTA told the agency to ignore calls to bar certain exclusive deals struck between service providers and building owners, arguing that the market is already flourishing without added regulation. "The marketplace is meeting the commission's goals without regulation of exclusive wiring, exclusive marketing, and revenue sharing agreements, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS