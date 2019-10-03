Nelson Mullins Adds Hospitality, Entertainment Atty In Fla.

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel said Thursday it has nabbed an attorney from a solo practice with expertise in corporate law, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and gaming to join the firm's office in Orlando, Florida. Arthur D. "Art" Sims II comes to Nelson Mullins as a partner from The Sims Legal Group in Orlando with a broad legal and business background that includes intellectual property law and real estate development transactions, according to Nelson Mullins. Sims' clients have ranged from Fortune 500 corporations to resort developers, cruise lines, casino owners, museums and publishing companies, Nelson Mullins said. Sims said he also...

