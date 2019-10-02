4th Circ. Won't Rehear CACI Immunity Bid For Torture Claims

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday declined to reconsider its decision that it lacks the authority to hear a CACI International unit's effort to extend sovereign immunity to the company over its liability for alleged torture of prisoners at Iraq's notorious Abu Ghraib prison. The circuit court denied CACI Premier Technology Inc.'s requests for rehearing or en banc rehearing of an August decision that the court does not have jurisdiction to review the denial of sovereign immunity on a mid-case interlocutory appeal. The single-page order does not explain the denial, but notes that no judge requested a poll of whether the court's full panel...

