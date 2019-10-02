Opioid Distributor CEO Seeks To Toss Drug Trafficking Charge

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of the first opioid distributor to face drug trafficking conspiracy urged a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss the charge on Tuesday, saying the law applies to health care practitioners but not those further up the supply chain. Laurence F. Doud III, the former CEO of New York drug distributor Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., argued that prosecutors are stretching a provision of the Controlled Substances Act in a bid for a harsh sentence. He claims that suppliers can't be charged with drug trafficking conspiracy, also known as conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, under 21 U.S.C. Section 841. The charge is...

