Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Romer Debbas LLP has hired a real estate and land-use partner for its office in New York. Rick Bier joins the firm, and brings to Romer Debbas experience with real estate purchase and sale, financing and development matters. He also has experience converting commercial and residential properties to condos Eddie Collins Eddie Collins has joined Norton Rose Fulbright as a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. Collins works across the real estate and private equity spaces, and assists clients with forming joint ventures as well as purchases, sales and financings. He also helps with development deals. Deborah Baker SMGQ Law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS