Toshiba Settles MPEG Patent Suit Seeking 'Tens Of Millions'

Law360, New York (October 2, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Toshiba Corp. on Tuesday settled two long-simmering intellectual property lawsuits in New York state court by tech firm MPEG LA LLC that sought "tens of millions in unpaid royalties" and were spurred by revelations of cooked books in the Japanese company's 2015 accounting scandal. Patent pool administrator MPEG signed the deal with Toshiba after years of fighting for a financial audit to determine how much money MPEG might be owed for Toshiba's sale of TVs, DVD players and computers that utilize its patents. According to court filings, the companies inked the deal on July 25 but waited to file it until...

