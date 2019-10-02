Trump's New Duties In EU Airbus Case Will Land This Month

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will set new tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European clothing, cheeses, whiskey and other items on Oct. 18 in the wake of a World Trade Organization ruling that authorized new trade restrictions in a long-running case over subsidies to Airbus. A WTO arbitration panel greenlighted the tariffs early on Wednesday, prompting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to take quick action in teeing up duties ranging between 105% and 25%, to take effect Oct. 18, closing the book on a trade dispute that stretches back to 2004. “For years, Europe has been providing massive...

