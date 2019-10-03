Ex-KPMG Partner Cops To Scheme, Pins Hopes On 2nd Circ.

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Former KPMG partner David Britt pled guilty on Thursday to conspiring with ex-colleagues to use secret information from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, but indicated that if the Second Circuit sides with his co-defendant, he may attempt to vacate the conviction. Britt, the firm's ex-banking and capital markets group co-leader, was charged in January 2018 with a scheme to obtain information from the PCAOB about which audits the watchdog planned to inspect so KPMG could preemptively polish them up. His plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud came as both sides were gearing up for an Oct. 21 trial on...

