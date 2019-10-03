Drivers Rip GM's $40M Settlement Over Oil-Guzzling Engines

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge was urged Wednesday to deny final approval of a $40 million deal General Motors reached to settle claims of defective engines in two SUV models, as three owners argued the proposal does not benefit all class members, among other issues. In their objection, Douglas R. Ghiselin, Tod Fitzpatrick and Leslie G. Coulter argue that the proposal fails to consider the full range of possible recovery if the class had prevailed, overestimates the value of the settlement, and would force most of the class members to release their claims for no relief, contrary to requirements in the Federal...

