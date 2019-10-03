Mohegan Sun Casino Fined By Pa. For Low Security

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Days before the Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs casino launches sports betting, Pennsylvania's gambling regulator announced the casino was fined $150,000 for not having enough security staff. In a statement released Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said it approved the fine against Downs Racing LP, which operates the casino, with a consent agreement between the board and Downs Racing. The board approved the consent agreement at a public meeting Wednesday. According to the PGCB, there were 91 days between January and April 2019 where the casino failed to meet minimum staffing requirements for security. The consent agreement also includes a $2,500 administrative...

