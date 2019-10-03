Cox Parent Co. Tossed From TV Ad Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Cox Media Group’s parent company has been dropped from multidistrict litigation in Illinois accusing it of coordinating with other major media companies to jack up the price of local television advertising. Two businesses leading the proposed class action asked a federal judge Wednesday to boot Cox Enterprises from the suit but leave in Cox Media Group as they move ahead with their second amended complaint. The suit is one of nearly two dozen currently winding their way through sprawling multidistrict litigation in the state under the guidance of U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall. Mostly composed of small businesses who bought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS