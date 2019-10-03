Media Execs Say They Never Saw Billionaire Harass Anyone

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Two former executives who worked for media entrepreneur Alki David testified Thursday that they never witnessed any sexual misconduct or violent behavior by him toward any employees, including toward the comedy writer suing him for sexual harassment and battery. Yelena Calendar said she was financial controller for David's media companies from 2012 through 2016, and acknowledged David was "eccentric" but said he was a wonderful person to work for. "A person of his stature, you would think he would be very stuck-up person, but he treated everyone with dignity," she said. Calendar said she also served as the human resources manager...

